Previous
Photo 2583
Remains of an old forest
There was an oak and hornbeam forest here. And for 12 years we have had a drought and, as a result of human activity, a significant decrease in groundwater. These trees had been growing for 250 years, but they are no longer growing.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3166
photos
257
followers
224
following
707% complete
View this month »
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
24th June 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
summer
,
forest
Christina
ace
What a shame. What is happening to this world?
June 26th, 2024
