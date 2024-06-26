Previous
Remains of an old forest by haskar
Remains of an old forest

There was an oak and hornbeam forest here. And for 12 years we have had a drought and, as a result of human activity, a significant decrease in groundwater. These trees had been growing for 250 years, but they are no longer growing.
Christina ace
What a shame. What is happening to this world?
June 26th, 2024  
