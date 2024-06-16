Sign up
Photo 2574
Wilanów Palace
On Sunday I went to the Wilanów Palace for a harpsichord recital. I arrived earlier to walk around the beautiful palace gardens. But the weather forced us to shorten the walk and enter the palace faster. A storm was just starting.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
sky
color
architecture
palace
Christina
ace
What a beautiful building!
June 17th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous looking building
June 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
a stunning capture of this beautiful building and wonderful architecture. So my wonderful and intricate decorations and details.
June 17th, 2024
