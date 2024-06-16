Previous
Wilanów Palace by haskar
Photo 2574

Wilanów Palace

On Sunday I went to the Wilanów Palace for a harpsichord recital. I arrived earlier to walk around the beautiful palace gardens. But the weather forced us to shorten the walk and enter the palace faster. A storm was just starting.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
705% complete

Christina ace
What a beautiful building!
June 17th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous looking building
June 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
a stunning capture of this beautiful building and wonderful architecture. So my wonderful and intricate decorations and details.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
