Previous
Photo 2539
Merry-go-round
The carousel is timeless fun. Even for smartphone and computer enthusiasts. I like those boys who patiently wait for their turn.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th May 2024 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
sunday
,
relax
,
movement
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful motion blur!
May 13th, 2024
