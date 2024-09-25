Sign up
Previous
107 / 365
An old bell tower
This bell is 710 years old and still works.
It was madness but I climbed that bell tower on a ladder. It was worth it.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3295
photos
248
followers
218
following
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
106
2675
107
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th September 2024 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bell
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot of the bells and bell tower. What we do for a photograph. Fav!
September 25th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
ace
Great shot. Well worth the effort!
September 25th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Definitely worth the climb
September 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous old bell! I wish I could hear it clang.
September 25th, 2024
