An old bell tower by haskar
107 / 365

An old bell tower

This bell is 710 years old and still works.
It was madness but I climbed that bell tower on a ladder. It was worth it.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely shot of the bells and bell tower. What we do for a photograph. Fav!
September 25th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
Great shot. Well worth the effort!
September 25th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers
Definitely worth the climb
September 25th, 2024  
Mags
What a gorgeous old bell! I wish I could hear it clang.
September 25th, 2024  
