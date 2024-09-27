Sign up
The striped flint
This is a decorative variety of flint that occurs in the vicinity of Sandomierz. I really like such natural decorations, especially those set in silver.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3299
photos
246
followers
218
following
29% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th September 2024 9:19am
Tags
decoration
,
rocky
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Stunning!
September 27th, 2024
