An old fence 2 by haskar
105 / 365

An old fence 2

@jgpittenger asked me for a monochrome version of the old fence. I added blue toning, but I'm still not happy. Too much detail makes the image unreadable. I should have taken the shot with an ND filter.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Mags ace
I really like the b&w!
September 8th, 2024  
