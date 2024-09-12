Previous
Kupalo-and-Mavka by haskar
Photo 2662

Kupalo-and-Mavka

The wood cow-wheat is one of my favorite plants. It grows on the edge of forests in the thickets. When I come across a nice specimen, I can't resist taking a picture of it. It is a mysterious plant with the popular name Day and Night. There is also a legend about a pair of lovers who, when they found out they were siblings, killed themselves. The boy (Kupalo) jumped into the fire, and the girl (Mavka) jumped into the water. In this plant, the only flowers are the yellow calyxes. This blue or more often purple cap is classified as leaves.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful photo and fascinating information about this plant!
September 12th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such an interesting flower. I’d call it cow-feet - I can see hooves!
September 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty and very interesting
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What an interesting plant and a fantastic legion ! Beautifully captured and presented ! fav
September 12th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Absolutely fascinating bloom, looks almost alien
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise