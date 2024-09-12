Kupalo-and-Mavka

The wood cow-wheat is one of my favorite plants. It grows on the edge of forests in the thickets. When I come across a nice specimen, I can't resist taking a picture of it. It is a mysterious plant with the popular name Day and Night. There is also a legend about a pair of lovers who, when they found out they were siblings, killed themselves. The boy (Kupalo) jumped into the fire, and the girl (Mavka) jumped into the water. In this plant, the only flowers are the yellow calyxes. This blue or more often purple cap is classified as leaves.