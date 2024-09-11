Sign up
Photo 2661
An understorey
Find a frog
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3279
photos
247
followers
218
following
729% complete
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2655
105
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th September 2024 1:11pm
Tags
frog
,
autumn
,
forest
Faye Turner
It blends in very well 😀
September 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
I see it! So cute and nice capture.
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It really blends well on the ground. So cute. Awesome POV.
September 11th, 2024
amyK
ace
Camouflaged and cute
September 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant viewpoint, the frog is adorable
September 11th, 2024
