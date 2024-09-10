Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2660
An autumn
This morning it was raining and the air temperature dropped significantly. You could breathe a little easier.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3278
photos
247
followers
218
following
728% complete
View this month »
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Latest from all albums
104
2655
105
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th September 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
autumn
,
chestnut
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors and texture
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 10th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful texture and focus on the drop
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great focus and capture of these Autumn delight ! fav
September 10th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice
September 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Delightful - and I love that perfect little drop..
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close