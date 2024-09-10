Previous
An autumn by haskar
Photo 2660

An autumn

This morning it was raining and the air temperature dropped significantly. You could breathe a little easier.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely colors and texture
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
September 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful texture and focus on the drop
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great focus and capture of these Autumn delight ! fav
September 10th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Nice
September 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Delightful - and I love that perfect little drop..
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise