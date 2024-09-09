Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2659
Get off me!
I noticed a dragonfly sitting on the pelican's back. I wondered if the bird would react. It took a while, but eventually it straightened up, twisted its neck, and knocked the dragonfly off with its beak.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3277
photos
247
followers
218
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Latest from all albums
2654
104
2655
105
2656
2657
2658
2659
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th September 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
behavior
JackieR
ace
Wowsers Hannah!! What a fabulous image.favvef
September 9th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great story and capture
September 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It mist tickle him !! A great find and capture ! fav
September 9th, 2024
George
ace
Brilliant!
September 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close