Previous
Get off me! by haskar
Photo 2659

Get off me!

I noticed a dragonfly sitting on the pelican's back. I wondered if the bird would react. It took a while, but eventually it straightened up, twisted its neck, and knocked the dragonfly off with its beak.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wowsers Hannah!! What a fabulous image.favvef
September 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great story and capture
September 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It mist tickle him !! A great find and capture ! fav
September 9th, 2024  
George ace
Brilliant!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise