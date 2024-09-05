Previous
The star by haskar
The star

The drought had left its mark even in the botanical garden. All the plants were miserable and wilted. And suddenly this. One flower, but what a flower. I had to share it.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

haskar

@haskar
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful with the perfect name
September 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a glorious flower.
September 5th, 2024  
sj.giesman ace
A salute to those holding up to the heat.
September 5th, 2024  
