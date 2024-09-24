Sign up
Photo 2674
Autumn chestnut flowers
During this year's drought, chestnut trees were the most affected of all trees.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3293
photos
248
followers
218
following
Tags
flower
,
autumn
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
September 24th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty! I don't believe I've ever seen them before.
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful against that blue sky!
September 24th, 2024
