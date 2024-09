Loess ravine

Loess ravine – an elongated, concave landform with steep (ravine) slopes and a flat bottom (ravine).A ravine is formed as a result of water eroding the loess. After heavy rains, small valleys are formed, which, as a result of further water action, transform into a ravine.

On the slopes, the ravine may be overgrown with vegetation. This landform allows for a close look at the root system of trees and shrubs.