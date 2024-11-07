Previous
A fruit of common spindle by haskar
Photo 2715

A fruit of common spindle

Sorry for the lack of activity but tonight the science team is leaving for Madagascar. The meeting point is at my apartment and a lot is happening.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diane ace
Madagascar--how exciting! This is a great shot.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting plant
November 9th, 2024  
