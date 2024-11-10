Previous
City sparrows by haskar
City sparrows

Sparrows stay with us for the winter. I like their daily gibberish.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Linda Godwin
Sweet in a colorful environment
November 10th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Beautiful composition! fav
November 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024  
Zilli~
Beautiful
November 10th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Good shot- a sweet pair.
November 10th, 2024  
