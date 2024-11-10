Sign up
Previous
Photo 2718
City sparrows
Sparrows stay with us for the winter. I like their daily gibberish.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th November 2024 3:31pm
Tags
autumn
colour
sparrow
Linda Godwin
Sweet in a colorful environment
November 10th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful composition! fav
November 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- a sweet pair.
November 10th, 2024
