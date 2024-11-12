Previous
A train arriving at the station by haskar
A train arriving at the station

I'm coming back from visiting my mother. It's 5 pm and it's already night here. The days are gray and gloomy. November is a difficult month.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
George ace
You’ve captured the dullness and greyness well.
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
I like your dark capture! The lights really stand out well.
November 12th, 2024  
Carolinesdreams ace
Gorgeous darkness. Moody.
November 12th, 2024  
