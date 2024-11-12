Sign up
Previous
Photo 2720
A train arriving at the station
I'm coming back from visiting my mother. It's 5 pm and it's already night here. The days are gray and gloomy. November is a difficult month.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th November 2024 6:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
train
George
ace
You’ve captured the dullness and greyness well.
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
I like your dark capture! The lights really stand out well.
November 12th, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Gorgeous darkness. Moody.
November 12th, 2024
