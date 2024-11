The Independence Day - Folk band

In Poland, November 11 is a day of joy. On the day the IWW ended, Poland regained independence after 123 years of slavery and denationalization. We celebrate this holiday in different ways. Some run marathons, others demonstrate and complain. I have been going to folk dances for several years now. It is wonderful how folk culture has been reborn, and in cities. Young people sought out old musicians and learned original playing, singing and dancing from them. Now it is very fashionable.