Previous
Photo 2678
An evening in Sandomierz
The day was gloomy and the evening didn't look any better. And suddenly a hole appeared in the clouds and the sun came out. It only lasted a moment but I managed to take two shots. And that was it.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th September 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
evening
Islandgirl
ace
Amazing, you were at the right place at the right time!
September 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a stunning sky !
September 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
You captured it well.
September 28th, 2024
