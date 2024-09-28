Previous
An evening in Sandomierz by haskar
Photo 2678

An evening in Sandomierz

The day was gloomy and the evening didn't look any better. And suddenly a hole appeared in the clouds and the sun came out. It only lasted a moment but I managed to take two shots. And that was it.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Amazing, you were at the right place at the right time!
September 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a stunning sky !
September 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
You captured it well.
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise