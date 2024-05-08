Sign up
Photo 2535
Climber
I went to the countryside for three days. So suddenly and unexpectedly, but it's wonderful. There is no internet here. I'm sending from the town where we stopped at a cafe. Next contact on Friday evening.
PS: the frogs have started mating.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be in the countryside, looking forward to seeing more of your lovely photos. I love the tones and dof here.
May 9th, 2024
Karen
ace
Very beautiful - it's otherworldly! Something from the book Dune or one of those fantasy/sci-fi novels and movies.
Enjoy your stay in the countryside. What a terrific getaway.
May 9th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
This is so soft and beautiful, love it.
May 9th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Wow, love the tone of this one!
May 9th, 2024
