Climber by haskar
Photo 2535

Climber

I went to the countryside for three days. So suddenly and unexpectedly, but it's wonderful. There is no internet here. I'm sending from the town where we stopped at a cafe. Next contact on Friday evening.
PS: the frogs have started mating.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to be in the countryside, looking forward to seeing more of your lovely photos. I love the tones and dof here.
May 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
Very beautiful - it's otherworldly! Something from the book Dune or one of those fantasy/sci-fi novels and movies.

Enjoy your stay in the countryside. What a terrific getaway.
May 9th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
This is so soft and beautiful, love it.
May 9th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Wow, love the tone of this one!
May 9th, 2024  
