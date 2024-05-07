Previous
Staircase by haskar
Photo 2534

Staircase

Taken at the Warsaw University of Technology
7th May 2024 7th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Karen ace
A tremendous staircase and surrounding architecture and decor. Its simply beautiful, and so well photographed. Just perfect!
May 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful PoV and love the lines, fav.
May 7th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
The lines are so energetic!
May 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice composition… love the repetition.
May 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great pov!
May 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
You selected a perfect pov. I love the intersections of all the lines and angles.
May 7th, 2024  
Wendy ace
They are all correct. This is awesome. The POV is lovely. What a great job
May 7th, 2024  
Kate ace
Great lines and light
May 7th, 2024  
