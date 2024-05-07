Sign up
Previous
Photo 2534
Staircase
Taken at the Warsaw University of Technology
7th May 2024
7th May 24
8
10
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3088
photos
259
followers
225
following
694% complete
View this month »
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Latest from all albums
2531
444
445
2532
446
2533
447
2534
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th May 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
architecture
Karen
ace
A tremendous staircase and surrounding architecture and decor. Its simply beautiful, and so well photographed. Just perfect!
May 7th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful PoV and love the lines, fav.
May 7th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
The lines are so energetic!
May 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice composition… love the repetition.
May 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great pov!
May 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
You selected a perfect pov. I love the intersections of all the lines and angles.
May 7th, 2024
Wendy
ace
They are all correct. This is awesome. The POV is lovely. What a great job
May 7th, 2024
Kate
ace
Great lines and light
May 7th, 2024
