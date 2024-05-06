Previous
It's just light by haskar
Photo 2533

It's just light

Skylight at the railway station
6th May 2024 6th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Just magnificent!!!
May 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
Fabulous abstract image with great lines and contrasting colours! Fav
May 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the interesting lines and angles.
May 6th, 2024  
