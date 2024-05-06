Sign up
Previous
Photo 2533
It's just light
Skylight at the railway station
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3086
photos
259
followers
225
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th May 2024 4:52pm
Tags
light
,
reflection
,
line
,
geometry
Rob Z
ace
Just magnificent!!!
May 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
Fabulous abstract image with great lines and contrasting colours! Fav
May 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the interesting lines and angles.
May 6th, 2024
