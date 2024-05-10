Previous
Photobomber

A very gloomy day, although the sun was trying to break through the clouds. I really liked these fractus clouds. I decided to take a shot and didn't notice the flying stork.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

haskar

Diana ace
A beautiful atmospheric capture, I love the clouds and photobomber.
May 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful atmospheric sky with the stork giving life to the scene !
May 11th, 2024  
