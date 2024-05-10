Sign up
Photo 2537
Photo 2537
Photobomber
A very gloomy day, although the sun was trying to break through the clouds. I really liked these fractus clouds. I decided to take a shot and didn't notice the flying stork.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3094
photos
259
followers
225
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th May 2024 7:47am
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
stork
Diana
ace
A beautiful atmospheric capture, I love the clouds and photobomber.
May 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful atmospheric sky with the stork giving life to the scene !
May 11th, 2024
