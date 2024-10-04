Previous
An autumn by haskar
Photo 2684

An autumn

There are such wild places in Warsaw. This is the Vistula's oxbow lake in the city center.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Heather ace
Amazing to have this pocket of nature in the city center! Lovely autumn colours! (and even some trees that have lost their leaves already!) Fav
October 4th, 2024  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
You'd never guess this was in the centre of a busy city, it looks totally deserted. Intriguing capture.
October 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Always nice to find a place of calm in a busy city
October 4th, 2024  
