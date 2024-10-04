Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2684
An autumn
There are such wild places in Warsaw. This is the Vistula's oxbow lake in the city center.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3306
photos
245
followers
216
following
735% complete
View this month »
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Latest from all albums
109
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th October 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
like
Heather
ace
Amazing to have this pocket of nature in the city center! Lovely autumn colours! (and even some trees that have lost their leaves already!) Fav
October 4th, 2024
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
You'd never guess this was in the centre of a busy city, it looks totally deserted. Intriguing capture.
October 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Always nice to find a place of calm in a busy city
October 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close