Photo 2525
Just before takeoff
I wasn't the one who upset that Eucnemidae. Another beetle climbed onto the leaf where it was sitting and things started to get hectic. As a result, this one take off.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
close-up
insect
Diana
ace
A beautiful image with wonderful tones and light. Great that you caught it before take off.
April 29th, 2024
Brian
ace
What a moment to capture!
April 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 29th, 2024
