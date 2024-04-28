Previous
Just before takeoff by haskar
I wasn't the one who upset that Eucnemidae. Another beetle climbed onto the leaf where it was sitting and things started to get hectic. As a result, this one take off.
haskar

Diana ace
A beautiful image with wonderful tones and light. Great that you caught it before take off.
April 29th, 2024  
Brian ace
What a moment to capture!
April 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 29th, 2024  
