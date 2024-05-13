Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 453
Luzula multiflora
It grows on poor soils where grass does not want to grow.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3100
photos
258
followers
225
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Latest from all albums
450
2537
2538
451
2539
452
2540
453
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th May 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomomay-24
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and light on this unusual plant, great dof too.
May 14th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely wisps of hair....
May 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close