Previous
Luzula multiflora by haskar
Photo 453

Luzula multiflora

It grows on poor soils where grass does not want to grow.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and light on this unusual plant, great dof too.
May 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely wisps of hair....
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise