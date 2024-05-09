Sign up
Previous
Photo 449
Meadow in the morning
After a cold night, there was frost on the grass in the morning.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3092
photos
259
followers
225
following
123% complete
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
446
2533
447
2534
2535
448
2536
449
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th May 2024 5:30am
Tags
nomowmay-24
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful grasses, wonderful tones and bokeh.
May 9th, 2024
