Meadow in the morning by haskar
Meadow in the morning

After a cold night, there was frost on the grass in the morning.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful grasses, wonderful tones and bokeh.
May 9th, 2024  
