Photo 448
In the countryside
I went to the countryside for three days. So suddenly and unexpectedly, but it's wonderful. There is no internet here. I'm sending from the town where we stopped at a cafe. Next contact on Friday evening.
PS: the frogs have started mating.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3092
photos
259
followers
225
following
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
446
2533
447
2534
2535
448
2536
449
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th May 2024 4:48pm
Tags
nomowmay-24
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such lovely wildflowers.
May 9th, 2024
Zilli
ace
So lovely
May 9th, 2024
