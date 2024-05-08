Previous
Next
In the countryside by haskar
Photo 448

In the countryside

I went to the countryside for three days. So suddenly and unexpectedly, but it's wonderful. There is no internet here. I'm sending from the town where we stopped at a cafe. Next contact on Friday evening.
PS: the frogs have started mating.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such lovely wildflowers.
May 9th, 2024  
Zilli ace
So lovely
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise