Previous
Photo 447
Capsella bursa-pastoris
Moments of relaxation among trees and unmowed grass
7th May 2024
7th May 24
7
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th May 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Karen
ace
An awesome angle and POV - a delightful capture.
May 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scene
May 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very nice! The background blur communicates relaxation!
May 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is a terrific no mow may!
May 7th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Nice focus
May 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super pov, dof
May 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
May 7th, 2024
