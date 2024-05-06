Sign up
Photo 446
Lawn in the city
It is becoming increasingly difficult to find an unmowed lawn in the city.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th May 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Rob Z
ace
The whole no-mow concept seems so good for photographic possibilites.
May 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
Love your focus and dof with this shot! The little white flowers stand out in a delicate way against the spring-green background! Fav
May 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the brilliant green and I love the pov.
May 6th, 2024
