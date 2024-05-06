Previous
Lawn in the city by haskar
Lawn in the city

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find an unmowed lawn in the city.
haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z ace
The whole no-mow concept seems so good for photographic possibilites.
May 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
Love your focus and dof with this shot! The little white flowers stand out in a delicate way against the spring-green background! Fav
May 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the brilliant green and I love the pov.
May 6th, 2024  
