Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 445
White dead-nettle
5th May 2024
5th May 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3084
photos
259
followers
225
following
121% complete
View this month »
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Latest from all albums
2529
442
2530
443
2531
444
445
2532
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th May 2024 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Heather
ace
A nice composition! And I really like how we view the soft background through the arch of the blade of grass! Fav
May 5th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Thumbs up!
May 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov. Beautiful capture of the green and the details.
May 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
the wild garden - all the greens - but not for eating!
May 5th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Cool pov and dof !
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close