White dead-nettle by haskar
Photo 445

White dead-nettle

5th May 2024 5th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Heather ace
A nice composition! And I really like how we view the soft background through the arch of the blade of grass! Fav
May 5th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Thumbs up!
May 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the pov. Beautiful capture of the green and the details.
May 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
the wild garden - all the greens - but not for eating!
May 5th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Cool pov and dof !
May 5th, 2024  
