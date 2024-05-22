Previous
Damselflies by haskar
Photo 2549

Damselflies

This is the so-called "heart" position
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 23rd, 2024  
Wendy ace
What a fabulous shot. I've never seen that. Love it.
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Fabulous.
May 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
May 23rd, 2024  
