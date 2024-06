Warsaw coliseum

These facilities are located in Warsaw. It was built in 1888 on the outskirts of the city, and now it is almost the center. These are gas tank housings. They were used until the 1970s. Currently, these structures are waiting for better times, but when I took these shots, there were workers there renovating them. It is not known what will happen here, there were a lot of ideas, but the current owner remains silent.