Previous
Photo 462
Blowing in the wind
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3118
photos
257
followers
225
following
126% complete
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
459
2546
2547
460
461
2548
462
2549
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd May 2024 5:38pm
Tags
nomomay-24
KV
ace
Nice one for no mow May… love the motion in the shot.
May 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I, too, ike the sense of motion and and the dof
May 23rd, 2024
