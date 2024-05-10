Sign up
Photo 450
The shepherd's purse
10th May 2024
10th May 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th May 2024 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
nomowmay-24
Diana
ace
Delightful composition and capture of this gorgeous scene. I love the softness, wonderful tones and dof.
May 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and dreamy ! fav
May 11th, 2024
