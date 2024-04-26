Sign up
Photo 2523
Bathing in golden pollen
After a few very cold and cloudy days, the sunny spring is back. Various flies visit the first blooming Rabelera holostea in large numbers.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
fly
,
close-up
