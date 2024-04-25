Sign up
Photo 2522
Paeonia
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th April 2024 4:08pm
Tags
flower
,
spring
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the natural framing of this lovely bloom
April 26th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful, clear details and colors
April 26th, 2024
