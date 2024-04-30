Previous
way to the platform by haskar
way to the platform

30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Wonderful lines, shadows and repetitions. Well spotted and captured.
May 1st, 2024  
Love the lines, shadows and point of view.
May 1st, 2024  
Wonderful shadows!
May 1st, 2024  
Neat shadow play.
May 1st, 2024  
