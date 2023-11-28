Previous
Next
In the shape of an owl by haskar
Photo 2378

In the shape of an owl

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful monotone in b/w Great shapes ajd textures - and the owl is so prominent! fav
November 29th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
The coloration is lovely, but I'm not seeing the owl... great textures, however!
November 29th, 2023  
Úna
That's very cool - there's an owl shape on a tree trunk I pass regularly which I keep meaning to photo - watch this space!
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise