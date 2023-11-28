Sign up
Photo 2378
In the shape of an owl
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2892
photos
245
followers
223
following
651% complete
View this month »
tree
,
b&w
,
textures
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful monotone in b/w Great shapes ajd textures - and the owl is so prominent! fav
November 29th, 2023
Louise & Ken
The coloration is lovely, but I'm not seeing the owl... great textures, however!
November 29th, 2023
Úna
That's very cool - there's an owl shape on a tree trunk I pass regularly which I keep meaning to photo - watch this space!
November 29th, 2023
