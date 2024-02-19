Previous
Ice icicles by haskar
Photo 2458

Ice icicles

Even though the temperature is still above zero, I saw a few icicles on the river.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

haskar

Suzanne ace
We are travelling to the Northern Hemisphere in two weeks. looking forward to some ice and maybe snow
February 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
February 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully creative
February 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous ! - fav
February 19th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice cold capture
February 19th, 2024  
