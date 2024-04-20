Sign up
Previous
Photo 2517
Night rain in the city
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
6
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3064
photos
257
followers
224
following
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th April 2024 8:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
light
,
city
,
colour
,
oof
Martyn Drage
Cool colours
April 21st, 2024
Christina
ace
Love the sparkling colours
April 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Nifty image! :)
April 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, especially with that beautiful moonburst! Such wonderful and colourful bokeh.
April 21st, 2024
haskar
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Unfortunately, this is a lamp post above the intersection. We will have thick clouds and frosts for the next week.
April 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
gorgeous bokeh
April 21st, 2024
