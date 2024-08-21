Previous
After the rain by haskar
After the rain

We've had some rain in the last few days. Snails have come out of hiding in search of something green. Unfortunately, the drought has turned most of the plants into yellow twigs.
haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a cool POV and great detail.
August 22nd, 2024  
