Previous
Photo 2640
After the rain
We've had some rain in the last few days. Snails have come out of hiding in search of something green. Unfortunately, the drought has turned most of the plants into yellow twigs.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st August 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
close-up
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a cool POV and great detail.
August 22nd, 2024
