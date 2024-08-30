Sign up
Photo 2649
Thirsty
I watched this dog tried to drink from the water. The water stream flowed under high pressure. The dog tried several times but I don't know if he managed to quench his thirst.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3264
photos
249
followers
220
following
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th August 2024 6:40pm
Tags
dog
,
fountain
,
behavior
Diana
ace
Such an amazing sight and capture, love how the water splashes in every which way! I like the way you framed the dog too.
August 31st, 2024
*lynn
ace
great capture! makes me smile
August 31st, 2024
