Thirsty by haskar
Photo 2649

Thirsty

I watched this dog tried to drink from the water. The water stream flowed under high pressure. The dog tried several times but I don't know if he managed to quench his thirst.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
Such an amazing sight and capture, love how the water splashes in every which way! I like the way you framed the dog too.
August 31st, 2024  
*lynn ace
great capture! makes me smile
August 31st, 2024  
