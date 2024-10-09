Sign up
Photo 2689
A walk by the sea
I had to suddenly go to the seaside in Gdynia for a day. It was very gloomy and sometimes it rained but at the same time it was warm and windless. Wonderful weather for a walk by the sea.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3314
photos
245
followers
216
following
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
autumn
