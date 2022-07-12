Sign up
271 / 365
12: Plain background
Dull gray clouds hung in the sky all day long. At sunset, they shifted a little, so that the sun illuminated them with a wonderful light. Dried flowers lit from the side.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2209
photos
246
followers
224
following
Tags
make-30-2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that looks fantastic with that background
July 13th, 2022
