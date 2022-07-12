Previous
12: Plain background by haskar
12: Plain background

Dull gray clouds hung in the sky all day long. At sunset, they shifted a little, so that the sun illuminated them with a wonderful light. Dried flowers lit from the side.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that looks fantastic with that background
July 13th, 2022  
