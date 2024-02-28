Sign up
Photo 439
28 contrast
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3008
photos
258
followers
223
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th February 2024 11:22am
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and contrast! That sure is a very determined little plant.
February 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find and capture for contrasts.
February 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Delightful little escapee!
February 29th, 2024
