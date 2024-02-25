Previous
25 negative space by haskar
Photo 436

25 negative space

This doesn't quite fit the concept of negative space. But those clouds were so beautiful.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with such lovely silhouettes, great use of negative space.
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise