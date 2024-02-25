Sign up
Previous
Photo 436
25 negative space
This doesn't quite fit the concept of negative space. But those clouds were so beautiful.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3001
photos
257
followers
223
following
119% complete
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
433
2461
2462
434
435
2463
436
2464
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th February 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with such lovely silhouettes, great use of negative space.
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
