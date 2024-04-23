Sign up
Previous
Photo 2520
Blooming bird cherry by the river
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
6
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3067
photos
258
followers
224
following
690% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd April 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
reflection
,
river
,
blooming
Diana
ace
It looks like a wonderful painting, beautiful capture of this lovely peaceful scene.
April 24th, 2024
Lesley
ace
A lovely scene
April 24th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a wonderful spot
April 24th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well found and captured
April 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful painterly scene ! - so peaceful ! fav
April 24th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Great scene and reflections
April 24th, 2024
