24 negative space by haskar
24 negative space

This is a decorative plate on the wall in the library lobby
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Corinne ace
Well done !
February 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great job!
February 24th, 2024  
