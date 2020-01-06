Previous
12th Night by helenhall
12th Night

As I wasn't posting over the Christmas period, I feel entitled to catch up with this festive shot of some of the decorations gathered together in readiness for packing to go in the loft.

Although many have their decorations out of the way long before 12th night, I like to keep them going - maybe it is because they tend to go up late and then we aren't in the house all that much so I like to enjoy them in peace once all the visitors are gone and there may be some time to relax. Also, I am not a great fan of the build up to Christmas (understatement), so avoid what I can of it, so all things Christmassy are still fresh and meaningful for the 12 days of Christmas.

This year, I started the dismantling process on Sunday, and this shot was taken with the phone from above as I knew I had much else to get done today.

One of these things was to find three images to enter for the 'concensus in architecture' competition at Camera Club next week. So today, I am thankful, that after a long hard search on the computer, I found three that matched the specification and that I am not too embarrassed to submit.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
Domenico Dodaro ace
There’s a sense of emptiness at home after the holidays, isn’t it?
January 6th, 2020  
