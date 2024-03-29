Here in the gap left after the famous sycamore tree was felled in an appalling act of vandalism last year a small hitherto unnoticed tree stands .Of course it has nothing like the magnificence and stature of the ancient sycamore but I rather liked the idea that it now has its moment to shine.I visited this part of Hadrians wall and remember the tree from my childhood. My husband and I also did the same walk to the tree in 2013, The sense of shock on hearing the news that it had been felled overnight has never really left me.